2013年 1月 25日 星期五 17:21 BJT

Euro rises 1 percent on day versus yen

LONDON Jan 25 The euro rose 1 percent on the day against the yen on Friday, helped by better-than-expected German Ifo data and investors positioning for banks to repay the first part of ultra-cheap loans from the European Central Bank.

The euro rose to 122.19 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-April 2011.
