UPDATE 1-FX platforms halt rouble trade as banks look to capital controls

By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham
LONDON Dec 16 Three retail currency trading
platforms halted trading in roubles on Tuesday, citing growing
signs of stress among the banks that underpin trade in the
battered Russian currency.
FXCM, one of the biggest platforms catering to online and
retail traders of currencies, said the move stemmed from the
expectations of banks that Moscow would impose outright capital
controls within the next few days.
RIA Novosti news agency quoted Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev as saying after a meeting of top policy makers on
Tuesday that there had been no discussion of capital controls.
The rouble fell by up to 25 percent on Tuesday
despite Moscow's raising of official interest rates to 17
percent from 11.5 percent overnight, prompting speculation there
would be moves to halt a further exodus of capital.
The currency had recovered some ground late on in London
trading to stand at around 72 roubles per dollar. Dollar-rouble
is the 10th most heavily traded currency pair globally,
according to Bank of International Settlements data.
Angus Campbell, an analyst at another platform, FxPro, said
a number of the top tier-one banks that provide its liquidity
had ceased quoting prices on one of its systems, prompting it to
halt trading there.
A third platform, Alpari, also halted trade.
"We had to do this to protect both ourselves and clients,"
Campbell said. "Hopefully market conditions will return to
normal by tomorrow and we can push prices on to the platforms as
usual."
Traders and analysts said liquidity in the Russian rouble
was evaporating fast and, to some extent, the more liquid
Norwegian crown was acting as a proxy for the
Russian unit.
The crown fell to its lowest in more than a decade against
the dollar and dropped below parity against its Swedish
counterpart for the first time in almost 15 years. It
retraced some of its losses in late London trade.
JPMorgan said in a note that a relentless slide in oil
prices was pushing up yields on U.S. lower-rated bonds, boosting
volatility in currency markets and hurting overall liquidity in
the $5.5 trillion market.
"Although FX volumes this month are actually above average
for a typical December, bid-offer spreads have been widening for
several weeks, and the pace has quickened alongside recent moves
in oil and credit," JPMorgan said.
"It is unlikely that this surge reflects year-end seasonals,
as bid-offer spreads exhibit much less variation by calendar
month than trading volumes do."
Volatility has spiked across the asset classes, from Wall
Street's favourite fear gauge of U.S. blue-chip volatility to
euro/dollar rates to U.S. high-yielding bonds
.
Oil's collapse to below $60 a barrel has seen spreads on
high-yield bonds from U.S. energy companies balloon over
Treasuries, almost doubling from end-August levels and fanning
fears of a spike in defaults.
