FX Concepts considers closing flagship fund to stay afloat

NEW YORK Oct 7 FX Concepts, once the world's
largest currency hedge fund, is examining several options to
stay afloat, including closing its main fund after a flood of
withdrawals left overall assets at a fraction of the $14 billion
peak, the firm's chief strategist said on Monday.
Bob Savage, formerly with Goldman Sachs, said FX
Concepts' Global Currency Program flagship fund was down 10
percent so far this year and "we're thinking of shutting it
down." He said FX Concepts wants to reallocate resources to
other strategies that are profitable. It has four other funds.
FX Concepts, founded by chairman and chief executive officer
John Taylor in 1981, has been besieged this year with the
withdrawal of important investors, including the Pennsylvania
Public School Employees' Retirement System and the Bayerische
Versorgungskammer pension fund earlier this year. Taylor
declined to comment.
According to Savage, FX Concepts had $1 billion at the
beginning of the year and "John tried his best to ride it for
six months." He said that has since dwindled to $621 million as
of Oct. 7 because of poor performance and client withdrawals.
The last straw was the withdrawal of the San Francisco
Employees' Retirement System, which voted to redeem its money
from FX Concepts on Sept. 11, CNBC reported. Savage said reports
by CNBC of clients leaving the fund "are on track."
The firm is trying to focus on its more viable businesses,
such as its volatility fund and its "currency overlay" strategy,
which refers to separately managing the forex risk of an equity
or bond fund, Savage said.
Savage blamed the company's woes to the underperformance of
its systematic trading business. About 90 percent of the fund's
trading is done through the systematic approach, which involves
the use of computer models in trading. This approach has not
worked in 2013 because of central bank intervention making
trading patterns less predictable.
"Systematic trading has lost its luster," said Savage. "The
human intervention from central banks and from politicians
whether it's about regulations or extraordinary policy, makes
systematic trading less profitable."
With the decline in assets under management, the company had
to lay off some of its employees. At its peak, the company had
about 55 to 60 employees globally and assets under management
hit $14 billion in 2007. As of Monday, the number of employees
had fallen to 20 from 38 at the beginning of 2013, Savage said.
The FX Concepts official, who joined the company a year ago,
said that in addition to "currency overlay" he also would like
to focus more on the volatility fund, which was up 13 percent
this year and has about $70 million.
Its Global Financial Markets fund, which is focused on
specific trade ideas, is up 48 percent this year, Savage said.
He said it has only $20 million allocated to it and the firm is
considering allocating more resources to that fund.