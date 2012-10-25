版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 23:31 BJT

Euro extends losses versus dollar, hits session low

NEW YORK Oct 25 The euro extended losses versus the dollar on Thursday to hit a global session low as investors lost their appetite for risk.

The euro fell as low as $1.2941 and last traded at $1.2946 , down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐