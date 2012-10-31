FOREX-Euro heads for October gain, but uncertainty curbs advance

* Euro headed for third monthly gain vs dollar, up 1.1 pct
* Dollar set to gain 2.5 pct vs yen in October -best since
Feb
* Norwegian crown, Swiss franc gain versus euro
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The euro edged up against the
dollar on Wednesday and was headed for its third straight month
of gains, but uncertainty about the heavily indebted euro-zone
economies was set to limit further strength.
Gains in equity markets early in the day had lifted the euro
above $1.30, but momentum faded as Wall Street turned negative
and uncertainty remained about how to keep Greece afloat and
when Spain may ask for a bailout.
"We still don't see any reason to be buying the euro,
especially above $1.30," said John Doyle, currency strategist at
Tempus Consulting, in Washington.
"We're looking for optimism in (Greece and Portugal) and we
still don't really see it going long term. We're waiting for
Spain to act, and that hasn't happened."
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2964, after hitting a
session peak of $1.3021 on Reuters data. The euro was on track
to post a gain of 0.9 percent this month.
Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt said trade was quiet before a holiday in many European
countries on Thursday. Traders also said the euro's gains
against the dollar may be limited because of expected month-end
demand to buy dollars.
Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.4 percent to 103.55 yen
.
Euro-zone ministers received more bad news on Wednesday when
Athens more than halved its forecast for a budget surplus before
debt-servicing costs next year, dimming one of its few bright
spots as rounds of austerity deepen a recession already into its
fifth year.
Greece needs to push through spending cuts and tax measures
worth 13.5 billion euros ($17.5 billion) as well as a raft of
economic reforms to appease EU and IMF lenders, and secure
bailout money to avoid bankruptcy.
In Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy does not see an
urgent need to seek a rescue for government finances, a
government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
A Spanish bailout is widely seen as a positive step for
Europe because it would activate the European Central Bank's
bond-buying program aimed at lowering borrowing costs for
indebted countries.
JOBS DATA AHEAD
Insurance payouts in the wake of monstrous storm Sandy could
weigh on the dollar, although a rise in domestic demand for
repair work could boost it.
Investors' focus began to shift to the U.S. jobs report for
October, which comes days before the U.S. presidential election.
"The market has to price in quite a few variables - weaker
earnings, the aftermath of Sandy, nonfarm payrolls and the U.S.
elections," said Dean Popplewell, senior currency strategist at
OANDA in Toronto.
The Labor Department said it will release the October jobs
data on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), as scheduled, even
though the storm forced the government to shut down for two
days. ]
Employers are expected to have added 125,000 jobs to their
payrolls in October, up from 114,000 in September, according to
a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is
forecast to tick up a tenth of a percentage point to 7.9 percent
after a dramatic 0.3 percentage point fall in
September.
The euro weakened 0.4 percent against the Norwegian crown
to 7.395 after Norway's oil fund said it held back
from selling crowns in November after buying 500 million in
October.
Norway's central bank kept interest rates steady at 1.5
percent on Wednesday and said it would delay its next rate
increase because it believes damage from the euro-zone crisis
will keep its currency strong and slow the pace of
growth.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro hit a three-week low of
1.2065 francs on trading platform EBS, with some market players
citing increased repatriation flows from deleveraging by Swiss
Bank UBS, which cut 10,000 jobs this week.
The Swiss National Bank cut its holdings of euros to 49
percent in the third quarter from 60.1 percent in the second,
data showed on Wednesday.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 79.86 yen,
recovering from a fall to 79.25 yen on Tuesday. For the month of
October, the dollar was on track to post a gain of 2.5 percent
against the yen - the best monthly performance since February.