2012年 12月 15日

Euro climbs to highest since mid September vs dollar

NEW YORK Dec 14 The euro continued to gain against the dollar in the wake of a U.S. inflation report that showed prices fell in November for the first time in six months.

The euro was last up 0.4 percent to $1.3131 after climbing as high as $1.3141. For the euro it was the fifth day of gains against the dollar.

