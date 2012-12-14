版本:
Euro climbs to highest since early May vs dollar

NEW YORK Dec 14 The euro climbed to its highest since early May against the dollar in thin liquidity after running through technical barriers at $1.3150 after a U.S. report on inflation showed prices fell in November for the first time in six months.

The report should allow the Federal Reserve to stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy path.

The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.3169 with the session peak at $1.3173.

