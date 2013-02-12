Euro rises to highest since Feb 7 versus dollar

NEW YORK Feb 12 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to its highest since Feb 7.

The euro rose as high as $1.3475, last trading at $1.3464, up 0.4 percent on the day. The global session low was $1.3364.

The euro last traded at 125.48 yen, down 0.7 percent on the day but above the low of 124.98, according to Reuters data.