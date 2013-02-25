版本:
Euro hits session low versus U.S. dollar

NEW YORK Feb 25 The euro fell to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday as exit polls from an Italian election ignited fears about government instability and concerns about the country's economic trajectory.

The euro hit a session low of $1.3158 and last traded at $1.3172, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro hit a session low of 122.81 yen and last traded at 123.08, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
