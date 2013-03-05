FOREX-Dollar up vs euro, little changed vs yen on Dow, data

* U.S. stock record and economic data help dollar
* Investors still wary of ECB, Italian political situation
* Yen strengthens after BOJ confirmation hearings
NEW YORK, March 5 The U.S. dollar gained against
the euro and pared losses against the yen on a record high in
the Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks and strong
U.S. economic data.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow rose above the
intraday all-time high reached in October 2007, when the world
was heading toward the financial crisis. (.N).
Thirty minutes into the New York stock trading session, a
report showed the pace of growth in the vast U.S. services
sector accelerated to its fastest pace in a year in February,
helped by a pick-up in new orders and demand for exports, an
industry report showed on Tuesday. (ID:nL1N0BWC1Y)
Both events boosted the dollar.
"The market is seeing positive U.S. data as positive for the
dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "Economic data is
providing underlying support."
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3016, well
off the session peak of $1.3075, while the dollar was little
changed against the yen at 93.43 yen, well off the session low
of 92.89 yen.
The dollar's fortunes on Tuesday during the New York trading
session were a sharp reversal of trading earlier in the global
day.
The single currency climbed to a session high on Tuesday of
$1.3075 after a euro zone composite PMI survey came in at 47.9,
marginally better than the preliminary reading of 47.3.
Euro zone retail sales data also beat
expectations and provided a slight boost to the single currency.
The euro zone PMI remained well below the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction, however, and dipped from the previous
month.
Early gains were capped as investors weighed the chances the
ECB will cut interest rates this week. And as the currency
bloc's economy continues to falter despite Tuesday's data, risk
rises that the ECB will ease policy in coming months if not this
week.
"Even if the ECB does not surprise already dovish
expectations, we still have the risk of further deterioration in
data bringing forward bets of further cuts as soon as April."
said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi
in London.
The euro has also been hurt by political concerns in Italy.
Last week's election left no group with a working majority in
parliament and that meant Italy could be inching closer towards
another election within months.
Marinov said investor uncertainty about Italy could escalate
if there is no government in place before the end of the month,
adding he expected the euro to target $1.28.
Some US$4.01 billion in euros changed hands, using Reuters
Dealing.
YEN RISES
The yen had been higher for much of the session against the
dollar and remained so against the euro after confirmation
hearings of the government's nominees for two Bank of Japan
deputy governor posts, which had been widely expected by the
market.
The Japanese government has signalled it wants the BOJ to
pursue aggressive monetary easing to stimulate the economy, a
stance that has weighed heavily on the yen since November.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at 121.57 yen.
Analysts said the dollar's early drop against the yen was
mostly a reflection of market positioning as traders were
probably long dollar/yen going into Tuesday's confirmation
hearings. Markets are now waiting for some actual policy action
after such aggressive easing rhetoric for the dollar to make
significant gains, they said.
Some strategists, however, said that the dollar's ascent
against the yen was intact and dips would provide a good chance
to buy the pair.
"Overall, we continue to view near-term pull-backs into the
91.80 yen area as providing buying opportunities," analysts at
Morgan Stanley said in a note.
Some US$2.2 billion in yen changed hands, using Reuters
Dealing.