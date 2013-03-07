版本:
Euro climbs to session peak vs dollar

NEW YORK, March 7 The euro climbed to a session peak against the dollar on Thursday as the European Central Bank gave no hints about monetary policy easing in the months ahead after leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.3062.
