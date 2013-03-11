Euro hits global session highs versus yen and dollar

NEW YORK, March 11 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Monday as a recent sell-off of the single currency had investors opting to buy at lower levels.

The euro last traded at $1.3034, up 0.2 percent on the day and after hitting a session high of $1.3038.

The euro last traded at 125.52 yen , up 0.6 percent on the day and after hitting a session high of 125.53, according to Reuters data.