Euro hits global session highs versus yen and dollar

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
NEW YORK, March 11 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Monday as a recent sell-off of the single currency had investors opting to buy at lower levels.
The euro last traded at $1.3034, up 0.2 percent on the day and after hitting a session high of $1.3038.
The euro last traded at 125.52 yen , up 0.6 percent on the day and after hitting a session high of 125.53, according to Reuters data.
* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents