FOREX-Dollar slumps vs major currencies after weak ISM data

* Dollar pressured by contraction in U.S. manufacturing
sector
* Euro rises after PMI data proves encouraging
* Focus on ECB rate decision on Thursday
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar fell across the
board on Monday, undermined by a report showing the U.S.
manufacturing sector contracted in May for the first time in six
months.
That could temper expectations the Federal Reserve could
reduce its $85-billion-per-month stimulus program, which has
pressured the U.S. currency since it was launched in the midst
of the global financial crisis.
All the key metrics in the U.S. manufacturing report were
negative, including the employment and prices paid components.
The index showed a reading of 49.0, down from 50.7 in April and
short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50 indicates
contraction in the sector.
"While the (ISM) data for now constrains the thoughts of QE
(quantitative easing) tapering, this data is weak enough that it
will also raise broader questions on global growth," said Alan
Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
However, Ruskin pointed out that although the ISM report
confirms that the manufacturing sector is soft, "it says little
about the wider economy that has looked stronger than the
manufacturing numbers."
In midday New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.99
percent at 82.551.
The greenback also fell below 100 yen, hitting 98.86 yen
, its lowest since May 9. It last traded at 99.20 yen,
down 1.3 percent.
"Dollar/yen has been held hostage to the broader risk-off
environment," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The market is very short yen and that means that it is
vulnerable to further short-covering in the yen, meaning a lower
dollar/yen ... if risk continues to be under pressure."
Overall, strategists said the Bank of Japan's aggressive
easing policy will push the yen lower in the coming months.
Societe Generale's Tan expects the dollar to close the year at
108 yen.
Volatility in the Japanese benchmark stock index has further
weighed on dollar/yen for the past week and a half, with the
Nikkei's 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 toppling the dollar from a
4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen hit the previous day.
GOOD DOLLAR SHOWING IN MAY
Investors also took profits on the dollar after a good run
in the month of May. The greenback gained nearly 2 percent
against a basket of currencies last month. That was the dollar's
second-best monthly performance so far this year.
The dollar also posted monthly gains of more than 3 percent
versus the yen.
"There was a lot of dollar buying in May, partly due to some
upbeat U.S. data, and now market participants are stepping back
a little bit to capitalize on these gains," said Brian Kim,
currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Dollar weakness was further exacerbated by a firmer euro
that was supported by data showing the euro zone's manufacturing
sector showed signs of stabilizing. The Purchasing Managers'
Index indicated that the decline in the region's manufacturing
had eased significantly in May.
The euro was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at
$1.3093, having reached a session high of $1.3107.
The next focus is Thursday's European Central Bank rate
decision. Market participants are weighing the
possibility of another interest rate cut, either in the
benchmark refinancing rate or a move to take the deposit rate
negative. Both moves could drag the euro lower.
Investors will also keep their eye on the U.S. May
employment report due on Friday, with Wall Street analysts
expecting job gains of 170,000 and an unemployment rate of 7.5
percent.
Deutsche Bank's Ruskin said if the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report is strong, then the poor ISM data would be easily
forgotten and the dollar would rally again. Overall, he believes
U.S. employment data will be the determining factor as to
whether the Fed will wind down its asset purchase program.
Positioning data on Friday showed currency speculators had
continued to add bets on further dollar strength, with contracts
at their highest since at least June 2008.
The dollar also fell 1.1 percent to 0.9441 Swiss franc
, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars
both gained more than 2 percent versus the U.S. currency.