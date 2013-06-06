FOREX-Euro hits 1-month high as ECB rules out negative rates for now

* ECB leaves rates on hold as widely expected
* Draghi says no reason to implement negative rates right
now
* Dollar trades hits 4-week low vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro scaled one-month highs
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, a second straight session
of gains, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
ruled out cutting overnight deposit rates below zero in the near
term.
In a press briefing held after the ECB held interest rates
steady at 0.50 percent, Draghi said while the central bank was
technically ready for implementing negative deposit rates
, the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their
money, there was no reason to act right now.
Draghi also said that economic activity in the euro zone
should recover in the course of a year.
"The market got ahead of itself, making assumptions of ECB
easing coupled with the reduction in Federal Reserve
accommodation," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
"Both data and comments over the past few weeks have
diminished these expectations and euro/dollar is now
strengthening as the opium of last month dissipates," he added.
The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level
since May 2, and was last trading at $1.3191, up 0.8 percent on
the day. The euro zone's common currency also benefited from buy
orders above $1.3150, traders said.
Against the Japanese yen, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to
129.83.
The euro's rise dragged the dollar index down 0.7
percent to 81.995, after hitting a four-week low of 81.958
earlier in the day.
"The technical bias for the dollar index looks a bit more
precarious following the breach of the February uptrend, which
we show at 82.32," said Bob Lynch, chief currency strategist at
HSBC in New York.
"A sustained move and close below that trendline will be a
bearish development for the trend-following crowd and one that
would open risk for further declines," he said.
The dollar dropped 0.6 percent against the yen to 98.49 yen
, after having struck a one-month low of 98.47 yen earlier
in the session. The U.S. currency lost 1 percent against the yen
on Wednesday.
Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average
over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign
investors pare back the hedges they had put in place for
protection from the yen's slide between November and May.
The dollar's broad-based decline on Wednesday intensified
after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was
sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday's non-farm
payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Fed
Reserve will taper its easing program early.
Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo
in New York, said a modest downside surprise to the U.S. jobs
data would support the case for the Fed maintaining its existing
policy approach and would likely weigh on the dollar.
But he also said that a particularly negative jobs number
could raise concerns about the economic growth outlook, a factor
that could potentially weigh on emerging market currencies.