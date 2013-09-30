FOREX-Dollar little changed as hopes for U.S. budget deal rise slightly

* Expectations grow for an 11th-hour budget deal
* Budget hopes feed bid for "small amounts of risk"
* Above-forecast Chicago PMI data also supports dollar
* Political crisis in Italy weighs on euro
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar was little changed
against other major currencies on Monday, paring earlier losses,
as hopes grew that U.S. lawmakers will reach a deal and avert a
partial government shutdown as the Washington budget battle
hurtled toward a midnight deadline.
The law that funds thousands of routine government
activities is set to expire at midnight, as Republicans seek to
defund President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
"There are some expectations of an 11th-hour deal reached on
the crisis," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas G10
currency strategy at Citigroup in New York.
"That would be positive for stocks and risky assets. It has
already led markets to buy small amounts of risk -- meaning
dollar/yen, kiwi/dollar, euro/dollar are higher as we head into
the end of the New York close," he said.
In a further sign talks would continue through the evening,
the U.S. Senate Democrats, who control the chamber, voted down a
proposal by the Republican-led House of Representatives to delay
Obamacare for a year in return for temporary funding of the
federal government beyond midnight.
Earlier data showing activity in the U.S. Midwest picking up
pace in September also helped underpin the dollar.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer rose to 55.7 from 53.0 in August. Economists in a
Reuters poll had expected a reading of 54.0. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the regional economy.
"The data today, meaning the Chicago PMI, was the second
strongest print this year with a strong new orders component.
That bodes well for ISM tomorrow," Cochinos said, referring to
the release on Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management of
its September manufacturing index.
"The combination of the better data in the U.S. and the
possibility of an 11th-hour deal has led to increased risk
taking and net-net a dollar negative," he said.
The wrangling in Washington coincides with month-end and
quarter-end currency positioning, adding to the see-saw trading.
The dollar last traded down 0.075 percent against a basket
of six major currencies to 80.222, above an earlier
trough of 80.030, its lowest since February.
The index, at current prices, has fallen about 2.3 percent
in September, its worst month since October 2011. For the
quarter it notched a roughly 3.5 percent loss, its weakest
performance since the first quarter of 2011.
"The potential of a government shutdown could result in a
sustained fiscal drag on the economy that could push out any
monetary policy normalization by the Federal Reserve," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington D.C.
"Consequently, a government shutdown would likely weigh on
the dollar, especially against traditional safe-haven assets
like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc," he said.
Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.03 percent at
98.20 yen. The greenback is just barely positive for the
month but down 0.88 percent for the quarter.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar fell 0.2 percent to
0.9038 franc, not far from the level of 0.9018 franc hit
last week, which was its lowest since April 2012.
The euro last traded flat against the yen, at 132.79 yen
, having earlier fallen to a three-week low of 131.33
yen.
The euro was just barely up on the dollar, at $1.3523, up
0.1 percent.
The U.S. funding standoff is a harbinger of the next big
political battle: a far-more consequential bill to raise the
federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling by
mid-October would force the United States to default on some
payment obligations -- an event that could cripple its economy
and send shockwaves around the globe. Such a scenario should
cause further losses for the dollar.
In a Reuters poll of economists issued on Monday, 30 out of
52 respondents believe the political wrangling over the budget
and the debt ceiling has not been a major contributor to the
U.S. economy's lackluster recover from recession.
The euro earlier was weighed down by an Italian political
crisis sparked by Silvio Berlusconi's withdrawal of his
ministers from the government on Saturday and call for new
elections, just seven months after the last vote.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta will seek support in a
confidence vote, probably on Wednesday and the possibility of
defections from Berlusconi's party could well help Letta avert
new elections