FOREX-Dollar near 8-month low as budget impasse continues

* Boehner's uncompromising comments raise U.S. debt default
fears
* Dollar index stuck close to eight-month low
* Safe-haven yen rallies to near two-month high vs dollar
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 7 The dollar hovered near an
eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as a
U.S. budget deadlock showed no sign of breaking.
Investors flocked to perceived safe havens like the yen and
Swiss franc, driving the dollar to it weakest since mid-August
against the Japanese currency.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday there
was "no way" Republican lawmakers would agree to a measure to
raise the debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein in
deficit spending.
His comments fuelled concerns that the U.S. Congress and
President Barack Obama could fail to reach a deal on raising the
ceiling by Oct. 17, when the Treasury has estimated it will have
effectively run out of cash.
"Last week investors were hopeful that the government
shutdown would be shot-lived in nature," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
"Now that it's entering its second week, investors are
growing a bit more edgy and that's being played out in weaker
world stocks and the dollar staying on the defensive."
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 79.989, not far
from an eight-month low of 79.627 hit on Thursday.
The political standoff has already led to a partial
government shutdown alongside fears that a prolonged stalemate
could hurt the fragile economic recovery. This could compel the
U.S. Federal Reserve to delay the trimming of its
bond-purchases, which is dollar-negative.
"The longer the delay goes on, the greater the potential for
the dollar to weaken further, particularly against the yen.
Dollar/yen has the greatest downside potential in the near term
given that the market is still heavily short the yen," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
The dollar fell to as low as 96.79 yen, its lowest
since Aug. 12, before rebounding slightly to 96.87 yen, down 0.6
percent on the day.
Traders cited key support at 96.67 yen, its 200-day moving
average. Reported large option expiries at 96.50 yen and 96.75
yen could keep the pair close to its current levels.
Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at Citigroup Global
Market Japan said there was a risk of the pair falling further.
"If the dollar falls to around 95 yen, under-hedged Japanese
exporters may try to sell the dollar, further accelerating the
dollar's fall."
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 0.9038 Swiss franc,
slipping towards a 19-month low of 0.89675 francs set on
Thursday.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3565, not far from
Thursday's eight-month high of $1.3645.
Some analysts said losses in the dollar have been limited so
far as investors still hope that politicians will find a last
minute resolution to avert a disastrous debt default.
The currency's status as a safe haven has also been
undermined by expectations that any damage done to the U.S.
economy would be countered by the Fed sticking to its stimulus.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank said
"there is some opinion in the market that the dollar's status as
a safe haven will eventually win the day,". She said during past
debt ceiling negotiations the dollar had stayed directionless
and managed a relief rally once compromises had been met.
"Near-term, we expect the dollar index to retain a downside
bias based mainly on the perception that the Fed could decide
that delaying tapering of (quantitative easing) is necessary to
protect the economy from any negative fallout from the impasse."