FOREX-Dollar rises to two-week high on debt optimism

* Republicans consider short-term U.S. debt ceiling increase
* U.S. jobless claims rise to six-month high
* Dollar still vulnerable if no debt resolution found
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The dollar rose to a two-week
high against major currencies on Thursday as optimism grew that
lawmakers in Washington might reach a deal to avert a potential
U.S. debt default.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering
signing on to a short-term increase in the government's
borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader
policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide.
The dollar had come under pressure and U.S. short-term
borrowing costs had jumped early this week as a government
shutdown as a result of budget disagreements dragged on and as
fears intensified whether Congress will raise the debt ceiling
by the Oct. 17 deadline.
"The market has frontloaded the impact of nearing the debt
ceiling limit relative to the 2011 episode," said Jens Nordvig,
global head of foreign exchange research at Nomura Securities in
New York. He said in 2011, such stress was felt only immediately
ahead of a deadline.
"This front-loading is opening up the possibility of two-way
risk even as we approach the October 17 deadline. This is the
reason markets, including money markets, are rallying today, on
greater hope for a resolution."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to
80.550, extending its recovery from an eight-month low of 79.627
hit last Thursday.
A rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and
minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting suggesting
that most board members supported tapering bond purchases later
this year also boosted the dollar.
"There have been some positive developments regarding the
debt ceiling and while they may be short-term measures, they
offer some relief to the dollar," said Neil Mellor, currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"The Fed minutes are also talking about tapering later this
year, all of which is nudging markets to cover positions before
the weekend."
The dollar rallied 0.8 percent to 98.15 yen, up from
a two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday. Traders said the
dollar rebounded after finding strong support at its 200-day
moving average, currently at 96.82.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3508.
The dollar briefly pared its gains versus the yen and hit a
session low versus the euro after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hit a
six-month high last week.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3512.
Despite signs of rapprochement in Washington, the dollar
could still be vulnerable to concerns about a debt default.
Short-term U.S. government bill yields were at the highest level
since the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting investor anxiety.
"I would not be surprised to see some take profit in the
dollar after the recent run. The situation has not really
changed, and risk fear is mounting and the VIX is still just
below 20 percent," said Francesco Scotto, portfolio manager at
RTFX Fund Management Ltd.
Wall Street's favorite anxiety index, the VIX index
closed on Wednesday at 19.60, after rising to 21.34 at one
point. A level above 20 is generally associated with increasing
concern about the near-term direction of the market.
Banks and money market funds are beginning to shun some
Treasuries normally used as collateral in the $5 trillion
repurchase agreement market.
Many investors are now looking to U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew's testimony before the Senate Finance Committee later
on Thursday on his latest estimate on the Treasury's funding
positions, as well as possible contingency plans.
Lew has said the Treasury will run out of additional
borrowing authority on Oct. 17.