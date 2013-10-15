FOREX-Dollar drops vs yen after Fitch puts U.S. rating on credit watch

* Fitch places U.S. rating on credit watch
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 15 The dollar fell against the yen
and trimmed earlier gains versus the euro after Fitch late on
Tuesday placed the United States' triple A rating on credit
watch after negotiations to raise the nation's debt ceiling and
end the government shutdown sputtered.
The ratings agency said it made the move because U.S.
authorities have not raised the federal debt limit in a "timely
manner."
"The dollar doesn't like this, but I think a lot of people
have gone home and equities are closed. But what you can be sure
is that China will pay very close attention to this rating,"
said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York.
"I would expect comments from China and Japan regarding
their frustration over the lack of conclusion of the U.S. debt
talks. It certainly poses concern for those with dollar
holdings."
China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt
and Japan is close behind.
Borthwick had expected Fitch's action, after U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said late on Monday that
the United States could face negative ratings action as early as
Tuesday night.
The Senate on Tuesday also halted discussions on its own
plan and is waiting for the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives to come up with an alternative proposal before
Thursday, when the U.S. Treasury says the government will reach
its borrowing limit.
This brings the world's largest economy closer to
potentially defaulting on its debt obligations.
Senator Richard Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the
Senate, said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell would have
to wait for some signal on the next steps from House Speaker
John Boehner before he takes any further moves.
"Completion of a debt ceiling agreement before the Thursday
Treasury deadline appears increasingly unlikely, and market
stress is likely to build further in the days ahead," said
Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
The dollar fell to session lows against the yen at 98.07 yen
following the Fitch move. Earlier, it hit a two-week high
of 98.72 and was last at 98.34 yen, down 0.3 percent.
The dollar also trimmed gains against the euro after the
ratings action. The euro, however, ended the day down 0.3
percent at $1.3523.
Treasury bill maturing Oct. 31 seen as at-risk of missed
Yields on two-year Treasury notes issued nearly two years
ago and maturing on Oct. 31 rose to just over 0.7 percent from
near zero percent. Prompt payment of the principal due on Oct.
31 was seen at risk due to the potential failure to raise the
U.S. debt limit.