FOREX-Dollar up against most majors on U.S. debt deal prospects

* Dollar/yen trades around three-week high
* Markets expect last-minute U.S. debt deal
* Senate aides say agreement near, details still unclear
NEW YORK, Oct 16 The dollar rose to a three-week
high against the yen on Wednesday and gained against most other
major currencies on optimism that a deal to avert a U.S. default
and reopen the partially shut government was within reach.
U.S. Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the
country's debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing
completion and a deal could be announced soon, a senior Senate
Democratic aide said on Wednesday.
The aide also said that talks are underway to try to move
legislation quickly through the House of Representatives.
.
Officials said an agreement to lift the government's $16.7
trillion borrowing limit was near late on Tuesday after two
separate legislative efforts in the House of Representatives
were buried by Republican rebellions, fraying market nerves.
The spate of positive news helped stoke some risk tolerance
and also pushed the dollar up against the Swiss franc and
sterling.
"Positive chatter surrounding the negotations suggests a
deal could be imminent, helping to support the dollar and
clearly stocks like it as well," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
But Esiner added upside for the dollar would be limited to
short term euphoria.
Midway through the New York session, the dollar was up 0.6
percent at 98.80 yen, not far from the September 27 high
of 99.04. The dollar index up 0.2 percent at 80.658,
with a peak of 80.754, its highest since Sept 18.
The dollar had taken a hit earlier from Fitch Ratings'
warning that it could cut the U.S. sovereign rating from AAA,
citing the political spat over the debt ceiling.
But sentiment turned more positive as the global trading day
progressed.
"Everyone is quite confident there will be an agreement in
the last minute if not before," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea in London. "If they reach a deal it will
help risk appetite, so we might see a move higher in
dollar/yen," he said, adding that the pair could target the 100
mark on a deal.
The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.3493, having hit a low of $1.3472, a two-week trough.
The British pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.5919 while the dollar gained 0.3 percent against the
Swiss franc to 0.9156.
Analysts said the prolonged debt debate would probably delay
the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to begin trimming its
bond-buying programme of stimulus for the economy.
"By now we have had two weeks of a (partial) government
shutdown and that is certainly going to have an impact on the
economy and will affect monetary policy," said Thu Lan Nguyen,
currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Until now our base case was that the Fed would taper in
December but if we continue with the government shutdown the
chances are increasing that tapering is postponed to some time
in the first half of 2014."
If Congress fails to reach a deal by Thursday, cheques would
likely go out on time for a short while for everyone from
bondholders to workers who are owed unemployment benefits. But
analysts warn that a default on government obligations could
quickly follow, potentially causing the U.S. financial sector to
freeze up and threatening the global economy.
Until the statutory borrowing limit is actually increased,
investors are seen shunning Treasury bills maturing in the
latter half of October because of the possibility of a technical
default.