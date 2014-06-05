FOREX-Euro holds ground even as ECB launches low inflation fight

(Updates with ECB comments, U.S. data, changes byline, changes
dateline previous LONDON)
* Euro hits four-month trough after ECB cuts interest rates
* ECB for first time moves to negative rates to boost
lending
* U.S. dollar index rises to four-month high
* U.S. jobless claims increase, but jobs market still
strengthening
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 5 The euro rebounded from
four-month lows on Thursday, brushing aside the European Central
Bank's decision to cut interest rates and announce an array of
measures to loosen monetary policy in order to halt a
disinflation trend.
The ECB cut all its main rates to record lows in a drive to
fight off the risk of a Japan-like deflation and bring down the
euro's exchange rate. For the first time, it will charge banks
0.10 percent for parking funds at the central bank overnight.
The euro had been trading in a tight range heading into the
decision, coming one day before the U.S. jobs report that is
expected to show slowing employment growth but unlikely to
affect a change in loose U.S. monetary policy.
ECB President Mario Draghi stopped short of large-scale
asset purchases known as quantitative easing, which is meant to
keep interest rates low and spur borrowing. Draghi said more
action would come if necessary.
Inflation expectations however were revised lower by the
ECB, pulling them farther away from its 2 percent target.
"I think that highlights that inflation is trending
significantly lower and below (market) expectations and so I
think part of the concern is, is the ECB already too late and
will they live up to their words," said Camilla Sutton, currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
The euro fell sharply in the wake of the ECB's
announcements, hitting a fresh four-month low of $1.3504,
according to Thomson Reuters data. However, it slowly ground its
way back from those losses to $1.3610, a gain of 0.10
percent on the day.
Against Japan's currency, the euro recovered ground in
similar fashion, but still registered a small loss of 0.16
percent at 139.48 yen.
Specifically, the ECB cut the deposit rate to -0.10 percent,
the main refinancing rate to 0.15 percent, and the marginal
lending rate - or emergency borrowing rate - to 0.40 percent.
Morgan Stanley analysts reckon the imposition of negative
rates could lead to an exodus from euro zone money markets. They
expect U.S. money market funds, which have holdings of around
350 billion euros in the euro zone, to liquidate some of their
holdings, putting downward pressure on the euro.
The dollar index hit a four-month high of 81.020.
The yen, meanwhile, appeared to be stabilising after falling
in the past few sessions. The dollar lost 0.3 percent to 102.42
yen, down slightly from a one-month high of 102.80 yen
set on Wednesday.
