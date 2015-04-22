FOREX-Dollar mixed after jump in U.S. home resales

* U.S. home resales rise 6.1 percent
* Swiss franc tumbles
* Sterling hits 5-week high vs dollar on upbeat Bank of
England
(Adds late prices and market moves)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 22 The dollar stood mixed
against other major currencies on Wednesday after a 6.1 percent
jump in U.S. home sales data lifted expectations that Federal
Reserve policymakers may soon hike interest rates.
A National Association of Realtors report showing an
increase in March of existing home sales to an annual rate of
5.19 million units, the highest level since September 2013,
suggested the U.S. economy may be shrugging off sluggishness.
The percentage increase was the largest since December 2010.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales
rising to only a 5.03-million-unit pace last month.
The euro, which earlier traded at $1.08 against the
dollar, was last up 0.08 percent to $1.0742 amid an absence of
major news about the Greek financial crisis, which has been
pressuring the euro zone currency.
The greenback was up 0.20 percent against the yen at
119.88 yen, while the dollar index was last off 0.09
percent.
In a subdued session for most major currencies, sterling
topped $1.50 against the dollar after Bank of England
minutes emphasized hopes for a further improvement in the
British economy over the next year. It was last trading up 0.80
percent at $1.5041, after earlier touching a five-week high of
$1.5079.
The Swiss franc fell more than 1 percent against the dollar
and the euro after the Swiss National Bank said it was slashing
the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on cash
deposits held at the central bank.
The move increased the chances that the SNB could take
interest rates deeper into negative territory, especially if
financial flows into the safe-haven Swiss franc increase due to
Greece's debt problems in the euro zone, according to analysts.
The dollar was last up 1.5 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9688 franc.
Many investors say the euro could fall below parity with the
dollar if Greece, which is at risk of running out of money in
May or June, exits the common currency. The market currently
believes European policymakers will avert that scenario.
Many currency traders were on hold, awaiting more data on
the U.S. economy and next week's meeting of the Fed's
policymaking committee, according to Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The Fed is in the blackout period before the meeting.
Markets have not been reacting that much to the Greek headlines.
There are just not a lot of drivers," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Additional Reporting
by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by G Crosse and Paul Simao)