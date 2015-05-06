FOREX-Dollar plunges against euro on rising European yields, U.S. data

* Rise in European yields helps euro
* Euro hits roughly 10-week high of $1.13710
* Dollar set for biggest daily decline since March
* Weak U.S. ADP data hurts dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 6 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
level against the euro since late February on Wednesday after a
rise in European yields drove demand for the euro and weak U.S.
data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay
hiking interest rates.
European yields continued to climb, with 10-year German bund
yields hitting their highest levels of the year at 0.6 percent
. The rise alleviated concerns that the yields could
hit negative levels after falling to a record low of 0.05
percent last month.
"It's clearly what's helping the euro along here," said
Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York, on the rise in Bund
yields.
The euro rose over 1.5 percent against the greenback and hit
$1.13710, its highest level in roughly 10 weeks. The yield gap
between U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and their
German counterpart shrank to about 165 basis points,
the narrowest since late March, making the euro more attractive
to investors chasing yields.
The dollar hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc in
over three months at 0.91140 franc. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was on track for its biggest one-day decline in nearly seven
weeks.
The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private
employers added 169,000 jobs last month, the fewest since
January 2014 and far below economists' forecasts.
The data, which reinforced expectations that the Fed will
hold off raising rates for longer, came ahead of Friday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report for April. Economists expect U.S.
employers to have added 224,000 jobs last month, according to a
Reuters poll. While that would mark a nearly 100,000 increase
from the previous month, analysts said markets are bracing for a
disappointing number.
"It doesn't seem that we're going to get a very strong
number on Friday," said Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange
strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York. "It absolutely
argues for the Fed being more cautious in terms of normalizing
policy."
The dollar index was last down 1 percent at 94.116.
The dollar was last down 1.11 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.91600 franc. The dollar hit a nearly one-week low
against the Japanese yen of 119.205 yen.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 14/32 in price to
yield 2.23 percent, from a yield of 2.18 percent late Tuesday
.
