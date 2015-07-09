FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc slide as China stocks gain, Greek fears ease

(Updates prices, adds comment and U.S. jobless claims data;
changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
* Yen retreats as Shanghai shares rebound
* Cautious tone in Fed minutes holds back dollar
* Euro slips as markets await Greece's reform proposals
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 9 The safe-haven yen and Swiss
franc fell on Thursday after Chinese stocks rebounded and
worries about Greece eased somewhat as Europe awaited reform
proposals from the debt-burdened country to back its request for
another three-year loan.
The 6 percent gain in Shanghai shares was
enough to prompt some optimism from investors after a rough
month dominated by the euro zone's troubles with Greece and a
drop of more than 30 percent in China's main stock market
indexes.
Those elements were behind the biggest one-day push this
year into the perceived safety of the yen on Wednesday, although
on Thursday, the Japanese currency gave up some of those gains.
The yen and Swiss franc typically rally when there is
financial or geopolitical stress as investors seek out safer and
more liquid investments.
"The FX market is generally taking its cue from overall risk
sentiment and so equities are higher today," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
"Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie dollar are
higher as well. But that kind of masks the underlying
fundamentals, which continue to favor a better backdrop for the
U.S. dollar."
Greece was still very much a concern for investors. Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was finalizing a tough package of
tax hikes and pension reforms to send to euro zone authorities
by midnight in a race to secure agreement at the weekend on a
third financial rescue for his country.
European officials are now inclined to allow Greece to
restructure its debt.
In midmorning New York trading, the dollar was up 0.5
percent against the yen at 121.31. The greenback also
rose against the Swiss franc, up 0.2 percent at 0.9470
franc.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.1062 having topped $1.11 in Asian trade.
With the exception of a dip at the start of this week, the
euro has held up well in the face of Greece's troubles.
A fall in U.S. yields following the release of minutes of
the Federal Reserve's June meeting offered little hope to dollar
bulls. The dollar index was flat at
96.279.
The dollar slipped after U.S. initial jobless claims rose
last week to their highest level since February. Initial claims
for state unemployment benefits rose 15,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 297,000 for the week that ended July 4, the U.S.
Department of Labor said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)