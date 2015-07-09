FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc weaken as China stocks gain, Greek fears ease

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Yen retreats as Shanghai shares rebound
* Cautious tone in Fed minutes holds back dollar
* Euro slips as markets await Greece's reform proposals
NEW YORK, July 9 The safe-haven yen and Swiss
franc fell on Thursday after Chinese stocks rebounded and
worries about Greece eased somewhat as Europe awaited reform
proposals from the debt-burdened country to back its request for
another three-year loan.
The 6 percent gain in Shanghai shares was
enough to restore optimism from investors after a rough month
dominated by Greece's troubles and a more than 30 percent drop
in China's main stock market indexes.
Those elements were behind the biggest one-day push this
year into the yen on Wednesday, although on Thursday, the
Japanese currency gave up some of those gains.
The yen and Swiss franc typically rally when there is
financial or geopolitical stress as investors seek out safer and
more liquid investments.
"The FX market is generally taking its cue from overall risk
sentiment and so equities are higher today," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
"Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie dollar are higher
as well."
Greece was still very much a concern for investors. Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was finalizing a tough package of
tax hikes and pension reforms to send to euro zone authorities
by midnight in a race to secure agreement at the weekend on a
third financial rescue for his country.
European officials are now inclined to allow Greece to
restructure its debt.
In late New York trading, the dollar was up 0.5 percent
against the yen at 121.32. The greenback also rose
against the Swiss franc, up 0.3 percent at 0.9485 franc.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.6 percent against the
dollar at $1.1011 having topped $1.11 in Asian trade.
"Signs that the EMU (European Monetary Union) could be
broken up will likely lend itself into a surge in downside
pressure on the euro," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist, at
Rabobank in London.
"That said, any sign that the system will remain
coherent in the absence of its weakest link could then lend
support."
A fall in U.S. yields, meanwhile, following the release of
minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting offered little
hope to dollar bulls. The dollar index
though was up 0.3 percent at 96.620.
The dollar slipped after U.S. initial jobless claims rose
last week to their highest since February. Initial claims for
state unemployment benefits rose 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted
297,000 for the week that ended July 4, the U.S. Department of
Labor said on Thursday.
