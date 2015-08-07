FOREX-Dollar falls, but outlook still positive on rate hike view

* Dollar initially helped by U.S. jobs report
* Jobs data bolsters prospect of Fed rate hike in Sept.
* Pressure on dollar longs rises ahead of weekend
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies after touching near a four-month high on
Friday, as investors pared bullish bets that a solid U.S. jobs
report had pushed the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest
rates this year.
A slide in longer-dated bond yields also weighed on the
greenback, suggesting that because inflation remained low, the
pace of the Fed's rate increases would be slow and the U.S.
currency's upside potential likely limited.
But the outlook for the dollar remained generally positive
on the prospect of higher rates, with most analysts expecting
the central bank to begin the monetary tightening at its
September policy-setting meeting.
The dollar earlier rose to a two-month peak versus the yen
and near a five-month high against the Swiss franc, but by
midday also had surrendered those gains.
"With the U.S. dollar rising well ahead of yield
differentials, the chances are that a lot of the hawkish news is
already in the price, which limits scope for further gains after
the September FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," said Lena
Komileva, chief economist and director at G+ Economics in
London.
Analysts said reversals in the dollar's price action are
normal when highly-anticipated U.S. economic data such as the
non-farm payrolls report is released just before a weekend.
On Friday, data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
215,000 last month, slightly lower than market expectations for
a rise of 223,000 jobs but still seen as consistent with a
strong labor market. Upward revisions to the previous two months
and a gain in average hourly earnings also were viewed
positively by markets.
Following the jobs report, the swaps market was pricing in a
52 percent chance of a September rate hike, up from 47 percent
before the data's release.
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New
York, said, however, that "given low headline inflation readings
and a lack of break-neck speed in the labor market, the first
hike in September (or October or December for that matter) is
likely to be an isolated event."
In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.2 percent at
97.650. It earlier rose as high 98.334, its highest level
since April 23.
The dollar touched two-month peaks against the yen, rising
above 125 yen, but was last down 0.5 percent at 124.13 yen
.
The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.4 percent at $1.0966.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar last traded up 0.2
percent at 0.9829 franc. It earlier rose to its highest
level since March 20.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter
