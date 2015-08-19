FOREX-Dollar droops as hopes dim for U.S. rate hike next month

* Fed minutes knock down dollar
* Fed rate lift-off left open
* Euro gains over 1 pct vs dollar
* Dollar index off 0.70 percent
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 19 The dollar fell on Wednesday as
investors positioned for a U.S. interest rate hike in September
pulled back after minutes from a Federal Reserve policymakers
meeting delivered no solid signals on when the era of near-zero
rates will end.
The keenly awaited minutes from the July 28-29 meeting of the
Federal Open Market Committee showed just one panel member as
ready to raise rates.
Others acknowledged that improving labor markets and other
necessary economic conditions were falling into place for the
first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade, according to the
minutes.
"These minutes don't give a clear view in either direction
about September, about whether or not the Fed is more or less
likely to hike in September," said Brian Daingerfield, currency
strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford,
Connecticut. "That is why you have seen the dollar sell off."
In the over-the-counter market, three-month overnight indexed
swap rates implied traders now see a 35 percent chance of the
Fed hiking rates in September, lower than a 46 percent chance
late on Tuesday, according to data from Tullett Prebon.
The dollar index was last down 0.70 percent after
trading in a tight 40 basis point range most of Wednesday.
The euro traded up more than 1 percent against the dollar at
$1.1124. The euro was helped by shriveling appetites for
risk among investors with euro-funded positions in emerging
market currencies who were now buying back the single currency.
The dollar was down 0.40 percent against the yen at
123.76 yen, and off 0.20 percent against the British pound
at $1.5684.
The Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed with a
hike, and that view was bolstered on Tuesday by
higher-than-expected core UK inflation numbers.
The dollar was also down more than 1 percent against the
Swiss franc, a frequent safe-haven asset that gained on
Wednesday on an erratic Chinese stock market that stoked fears
about the stability of the world's second-largest economy
Traders on Wednesday largely shrugged off U.S. consumer
price inflation data, one of the week's potentially more
influential economic reports that showed shop-level prices
rising a slight 0.1 percent in July.
"There is little in the current report to dissuade any FOMC
members from taking rates off the zero bound," said strategist
Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities in New York. "The low
inflation profile will certainly keep the Fed communicating a
gradual glide path."
