FOREX-Dollar retreats, weighed down by fall in U.S. inflation

* U.S. CPI falls in August, weighs on dollar
* Two-year Treasury yields at more than four-year high
* Euro initially dips after inflation
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The dollar slid on Wednesday,
as a surprise decline in U.S. inflation last month tempered
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
at this week's monetary policy meeting.
The greenback had traded higher before the U.S. data,
underpinned by lofty U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of upbeat
consumer spending data on Tuesday.
But the unexpected 0.1 percent decline in U.S. consumer
prices in August, the first since January, wiped out the
dollar's gains.
As a result, rates futures traders lowered bets on a
potential interest rate increase on Thursday. Following the
inflation data, traders placed just a 21 percent chance that the
U.S. central bank would end its near-zero interest rate policy
on Thursday, down from 27 percent late on Tuesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Rates futures also indicated a 39 percent chance of rate
increase in October, from 42 percent on Tuesday.
"The Fed is still well short of the inflation half of its
dual mandate...and because of this, market participants have
more or less priced out the possibility of a September rate
hike," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in
New York.
In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.2
percent at 95.402, nowhere near the highs of 96.616 hit in early
September. Still, the index was off a two-week low struck on
Monday, on doubts about whether the Fed will hike rates.
The euro was slightly up at $1.1275, gaining ground
after earlier losses triggered by soft euro zone inflation
numbers. The euro zone inflation report kept alive expectations
that the European Central Bank would extend quantitative easing
in coming months.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 120.62 yen
, with the Japanese currency largely shrugging off a
lowering of Japan's sovereign credit rating by Standard and
Poor's.
Earlier, two-year Treasury yields reached their
highest in more than four years and long-dated U.S. yields their
highest in nearly two months ahead of the two-day Fed meeting
that starts on Wednesday.
The rise in two-year yields widened the spread between U.S.
and German government bonds to its highest
in eight years, initially helping the dollar recover.
Volumes were on the low side, with most investors preferring
to stay on the sidelines before the Fed decision.
