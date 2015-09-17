FOREX-Dollar on the defensive ahead of Fed rate decision

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
* Euro rises back above $1.13 as market awaits Fed decision
* Any dollar downside on policy hold may prove limited
* Dollar reacts little to mixed batch of U.S. data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The dollar eased on Thursday
ahead of a much-anticipated policy decision by the Federal
Reserve, which many expect to hold off raising U.S. interest
rates due to global economic weakness and low inflation.
Traders and analysts are divided on the likely impact of the
Fed's decision. In the absence of a rate rise, only an extremely
dovish message from the Fed would reverse the dollar's long-term
uptrend.
Despite prospects of a delay in the Fed's rate hike on
Thursday, Thierry Albert Wizman, interest rates and currency
strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York, said he was fairly
certain the U.S. central bank would tighten policy in 2015.
"Tightness in the labor market presumes inflation pressures
are building," said Wizman. "Various widely accepted policy
rules - almost all based on conventional measures of labor
market tightness or the output gap - suggest the appropriate
policy rate is now unambiguously positive, and that, therefore,
Fed Funds rates should be raised soon, if not now."
Ahead of the Fed announcement, rates futures traders placed
a 25 percent chance that the central bank would end its
near-zero interest rate policy on Thursday, up from 21
percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Rates futures also indicated a 41 percent chance of a rate
increase in October, from 39 percent on Wednesday.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was down 0.1
percent, with the euro up 0.3 percent versus the dollar at
$1.1318.
A mixed batch of U.S. economic data elicited minimal
reaction from the currency market as investors awaited the Fed's
decision later in the session.
U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week to their lowest
in eight weeks, while other data showed housing starts fell in
August for the second straight month.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.3 percent at 120.87 yen
.
With the Fed firmly in focus, market participants took in
their stride Standard and Poor's downgrade of Japan's credit
rating by one notch to A+ late on Wednesday. The cut brings its
rating in line with cuts from Moody's Investors Service and
Fitch Ratings.
Early attention in Europe focused on the Swiss National
Bank, which made no changes to official interest rates that are
already deep in negative territory.
As a result, the dollar fell 0.3 percent against the Swiss
franc to 0.9682 franc.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)