FOREX-Euro pares losses vs dollar on news IMF to talk to Greece

NEW YORK, July 23 The euro briefly pared losses
against the dollar o n Monday after the International Montetary
Fund said it will start discussions with Greek authorities on
July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic program back on track.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that the
International Monetary Fund may not take part in any additional
financing for Greece, highlighting growing frustration with
Athens.
The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2088
remaining negative on the day. But the single currency pared its
loss from $1.2081 to $1.2095 after the IMF news reached
investors.