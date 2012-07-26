Euro climbs to one week high against the dollar

NEW YORK, July 26 The euro rose to a one week high against the dollar o n T hursday after the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low, a hopeful sign for a labor market that has shown signs of weakness and prompting investors to increase risk exposure.

The euro rose as high as $1.2309 from $1.2278 just before the release of the data. It was last up 1.2 percent at $1.2298.

The dollar was little changed at 78.13 yen, up from the 78.05 it traded at before the release.

A separate report showed new orders for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in June and a gauge of planned business spending plans dropped, pointing to a slowdown in factory activity..