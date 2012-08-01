FOREX-Dollar buoyed by FOMC statement; gains vs yen, euro

NEW YORK Aug 1 The U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
refrained from offering fresh signs of monetary stimulus for the
slowing economy.
The euro hit a global session low of $1.2231 and last
traded at $1.2238, down 0.5 percent on the day. Against the yen,
the dollar last traded up 0.3 percent 78.36.
"The statement clearly had a dovish bias, with the Fed
saying that the U.S. economy is decelerating and it seemed like
there is some stimulus action in the works. But overall it was
less dovish than the market had hoped," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
"Again, there were very few details on further Fed action.
So I think that's why the dollar rallied," he added.