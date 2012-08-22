版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 21:59 BJT

Euro climbs to session high vs US dollar

NEW YORK Aug 22 The euro climbed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, just short of the seven week high reached on Tuesday, as investors positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The euro was last little changed at $1.2472 after climbing as high as $1.2483. The session low posted earlier in the session at $1.2429.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐