Euro climbs to session high vs US dollar

BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
NEW YORK Aug 22 The euro climbed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, just short of the seven week high reached on Tuesday, as investors positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.
The euro was last little changed at $1.2472 after climbing as high as $1.2483. The session low posted earlier in the session at $1.2429.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty (Adds analyst's quote, context on economy and BOJ policy)