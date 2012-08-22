Euro climbs to session high vs US dollar

NEW YORK Aug 22 The euro climbed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, just short of the seven week high reached on Tuesday, as investors positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The euro was last little changed at $1.2472 after climbing as high as $1.2483. The session low posted earlier in the session at $1.2429.