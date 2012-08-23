Dollar down 0.2 pct vs yen to fresh session low

NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh
session low against the yen on Thursday after a report showed
new U.S. single-family home sales rose in July but prices fell,
giving mixed signals about the strength of the country's budding
housing market recovery..
The report renewed investor caution that the Fed may act to
stimulate the economy with a third round of bond buying which
would push the currency lower.
Earlier the dollar hit a session peak against the yen after
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC
television that data since the last policymakers' meeting had
been somewhat better and that the minutes were "a bit stale".
. That reduced expectations of more easing.
The U.S. dollar was last 0.2 percent lower against the yen
at 78.43 yen with the session peak of 78.69 yen and the session
low at 78.35. The dollar suffered its biggest one-day loss in
nearly two months against the yen on Wednesday after the Fed
minutes..