Euro pares losses, recovers from lows of the day vs dollar

The euro pared losses on Friday to trade little changed against
the dollar after central bank sources told Reuters the European
Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a
new bond-buying programme to allow it to keep its strategy
shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in.
"The critical thing is to control interest rate costs for
Italy and Spain," said said Boris Schlossberg, managing director
of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "A band, I
think, does two things: it allows them flexibility not to commit
to a specific level and it allows them to achieve policy goals
with a minimum of capital expenditure. And it should spook
speculators."
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2550, well off the
session low of $1.2481 and closer to the session peak of
$1.2568..