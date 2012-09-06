版本:
FOREX-Euro surrenders gains as ECB cuts growth forecast

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a press conference that ECB staff had cut their growth forecast for the euro zone.

The euro was last at $1.2594, little changed on the day. The euro became volatile as Draghi began speaking.

