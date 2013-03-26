FOREX-Euro hovers near 4-month low on Cyprus; yen slips

* Worries grow over Cyprus deal fallout
* Political uncertainty in Italy adds to euro worries
* Yen slips as BOJ's Kuroda reinforces easing expectations
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, March 26 The euro hovered near a
four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as mixed messages
from European officials kept fears alive that a decision by
Cyprus to tax large bank depositors would set a precedent for
other troubled euro zone economies.
The dollar rose against the yen as Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda reinforced expectations of aggressive monetary
easing ahead of the bank's policy-setting meeting next week.
Worries about banks in larger, debt-plagued euro zone states
such as Spain and Italy grew after Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of
the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said Monday that
the rescue plan for Cyprus, which penalizes large bank
depositors, will serve as a model for resolving future euro zone
banking crisis.
The European Central Bank sought to quash investor concerns,
insisting Cyprus was a unique case. Both French President
Francoise Hollande and Spain's prime minister, Mario Rajoy, on
Tuesday said Cyprus was a unique
situation.
But the European Commission said it might be possible for
large uninsured depositors to be "bailed-in" as part of the
future resolution of a bank under a new draft EU law.
"We could see a test of the $1.25 level in the near term if
conditions continue to deteriorate in Europe, and in banking in
particular," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist
at BNY Mellon in New York.
The euro last traded at $1.2855, little changed on
the day, having fallen as low as $1.2827, its lowest level since
Nov. 22.
Investors were keeping a wary eye on developments in Cyprus,
where the scheduled reopening of banks has been postponed to
Thursday from Tuesday. Even then, banks will be subject to
capital controls to prevent a run on deposits.
In Italy, a senior official in Silvio Berlusconi's
center-right party said on Tuesday there were still wide
differences with the center-left that must be overcome this week
or Italy will have to go back to the polls after last month's
deadlocked election.
Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. home prices and
manufactured goods orders underscored the divergence between the
economy of the United States and the bleak outlook for the euro
zone economies.
"Adding to the euro's bearish makeup is the region's
struggle to recover from recession, and concern that political
instability in Italy might soon lead to a credit ratings
downgrade," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 121.49 yen
, rebounding from a one-month low of 120.08 yen set on
Monday, as the Japanese currency came under broad pressure. The
dollar gained 0.4 percent to 94.50 yen.
BOJ's Kuroda said the central bank will seek to push down
market interest rates by purchasing longer-dated government
bonds, underscoring its resolve to expand its balance sheet more
aggressively to beat deflation.
Some analysts cautioned that with market players already
expecting drastic measures at the April 3-4 BOJ meeting, the yen
could rebound if policymakers fail to produce a decision that
matches those expectations.
Yen weakness was also limited by worries about the euro
zone. The yen tends to benefit in times of market uncertainty as
investors shed riskier investments funded by cheap borrowing in
the Japanese unit.
"While Japanese policymakers have repeatedly expressed their
preference for a weaker local currency in recent months,
undercurrents of risk aversion emanating from the euro zone
crisis have led to a good number of cross-border investors
either taking profits on short-yen positions or even entering
long-yen trades on a tactical basis," BNY Mellon wrote in a note
to clients.
Analysts said flows related to yen repatriation ahead of
Japan's fiscal year-end in March is another factor that support
the yen in the coming days.
Separate U.S. economic reports on Tuesday showed demand for
long-lasting manufactured goods surged in February and
single-family home prices started the year with the biggest
annual increase in six and a half years.
The U.S. economy, however, is not out of the woods as other
data showed consumer confidence tumbling in March while sales of
new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in February
after hefty gains the previous month.