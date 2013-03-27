Euro slightly pares losses after Cyprus report

NEW YORK, March 27 The euro slightly pared
losses versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Wednesday
after a report said Cyprus is to impose a ban on cashing checks
and limit the amount of cash that can be taken out of the
country.
The announcement is part of a series of measures to avert a
run on the country's crippled banks, a Greek newspaper reported
on Wednesday.
Capital controls are to be imposed when Cyprus banks re-open
on Thursday and are expected to restrict foreign transactions.
The euro, which earlier hit a more than four-month low of
$1.2750, last traded at $1.2772, down 0.7 percent on the
day.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 120.38
yen, down 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.