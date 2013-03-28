Dollar slightly extends losses after U.S. data

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
NEW YORK, March 28 The dollar slightly extended losses versus the euro and marginally extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Thursday after U.S. data.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but probably not enough to suggest the labor market recovery was taking a step back.
Separate data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a sluggish pace in the fourth quarter although a big gain in business investment and higher exports of services led the government to push up its previous estimate for growth.
The euro last traded at $1.2808, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2804 before the data.
The dollar last traded at 94.24 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 94.28 before the data.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)