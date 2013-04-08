Dollar hits May 2009 high versus yen on BoJ policy move

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
NEW YORK, April 8 The dollar hit its highest level against the yen in nearly four years on Monday after the Bank of Japan, in an attempt to eradicate persistent deflation, kicked off an aggressive program of monetary easing.
The BOJ said it would buy 1 trillion yen of government bonds with maturities between five and 10 years, and 200 billion yen of bonds with maturities exceeding 10 years.
The dollar rose as high as 99.37 yen, the highest since May 2009, before pulling back slightly to trade at 99.34 yen, up 1.9 percent on the day.
The euro, meanwhile, pared gains against the dollar and last traded at $1.2994, nearly flat on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades