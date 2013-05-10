FOREX-Yen plunges to 4-1/2-year low vs resurgent dollar

* Dollar jumps to well above 101 yen, some say 105 possible
* Traders report options barrier at 102 yen
* Euro hits more than 3-year high versus yen
* Focus shifts to G7 meeting
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 10 The yen tumbled to its lowest
in more than four years against the dollar on Friday on data
showing Japanese investors were buying more foreign assets,
while the greenback rallied broadly as U.S. data sparked talk
the Federal Reserve may scale back monetary easing.
With the Japanese currency breaching the 100-level, analysts
expect the yen to fall further. Some have called for the dollar
to rise to 105 yen this summer and 110 yen by the end of the
year.
Exacerbating the yen's slide was the market's broad buying
of the dollar on speculation the Fed will start winding down its
asset purchases, or quantitative easing, after two upbeat labor
market indicators - last Friday's robust non-farm payrolls
report and Thursday's weekly jobless claims.
"The break of the 100-yen level unleashed the animal
spirits," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Overnight, data showed that Japanese investors turned net
buyers of foreign bonds in the last two weeks. They bought 309.9
billion yen ($3.1 billion) in foreign bonds in the week through
May 4 after purchasing 204.4 billion yen in the prior week,
according to the Ministry of Finance.
Chandler said the report is an important signal for yen
bears.
"They have been selling yen partly on the expectation that
this is what Japanese investors will do as they are displaced
from the local bond market by the BoJ's (Bank of Japan's)
qualitative and quantitative easing," Chandler said. "However,
this had not materialized until now."
The Japanese fell to 101.72 yen per U.S. dollar, the
lowest since October 2008. The dollar was last at 101.56 yen, up
nearly 1.0 percent on the day.
Traders said the yen extended falls after breaking through a
reported options barrier at 101.50 yen and as stop-loss dollar
buy orders were triggered above 101.55 and 101.60 yen. Another
options barrier was said to lurk at 102.00 yen.
The yen has lost nearly 9 percent against the U.S. currency
since the BoJ announced aggressive monetary easing on April 4
and is down 15 percent so far this year.
"I do see dollar/yen moving higher," said Steve Barrow, head
of G10 currency research at Standard Bank, who predicts the
dollar will rise to 110 yen in 12 months.
But he expected the move to be "relatively slow" from here
until the Fed starts to taper its quantitative easing program or
Japanese inflation rises significantly.
Analysts at UBS raised their one- and three-month forecasts
to 102 and 105 yen respectively, both from 95 yen previously.
FOCUS ON G7
The focus now shifts to the G7 meeting in the UK on Friday,
where currencies - especially the yen's weakness - could be up
for discussion. Even before the break of the 100-yen level,
market participants were closely monitoring Japan's efforts to
reflate its economy.
Reflation is in the early stages, but the yen has already
dropped nearly 32 percent against the dollar since autumn last
year. And on the long-term charts, analysts at TD Securities
said there doesn't seem much significant resistance for the
dollar all the way up to 105 yen.
That said, G7 officials are expected to reiterate that
monetary policy tools aimed at boosting a domestic economy are
acceptable even if they weakened a currency.
Analysts said that could be seen as a green light for further
yen selling.
The euro hit a three-year high of 132.25 yen and
was last at 132.08, up 0.7 percent. But it lost 0.3 percent
against the dollar to $1.2006. The dollar hit a two-week high
against a basket of currencies of 83.098.