Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits 4-1/2 year high

NEW YORK May 14 The dollar extended gains versus the yen on Tuesday, hitting a 4-1/2 year high.

The dollar rose as high as 102.18 yen and last traded at 102.14, up 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
