FOREX-U.S. dollar falls broadly as yen, Swiss franc rally

* Dollar falls over 1.5 percent versus yen, Swiss franc

* U.S. Treasury yields ease from 13-month highs

* Australian dollar bounces off 19-month low

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, May 29 The dollar slumped broadly on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from multimonth highs and as some investors believed its recent rally may have been overdone.

The dollar fell especially hard against Japan's yen and the Swiss franc, which are seen as safe havens which usually gain when higher-risk assets like equities fall.

U.S. bond yields retreated from 13-month highs touched overnight as investors awaited further signs of whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its monthly bond purchases.

"In absence of news, the primary thing that we've been trading off of for the last 48 hours has been U.S. Treasury yields," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

"As bond yields decline a little bit, there's profit-taking," he said. "The dollar has been very strong for the last several weeks."

The dollar lost 1.5 percent to trade at 100.82 yen, having hit a session low of 100.71 yen, according to Reuters data, not far from a two-week low of 100.68 yen set on Friday. Support lies around last week's low of 100.68 yen.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar slid 1.7 percent to 0.9602 franc.

The dollar has reversed some of its sharp gains seen over recent weeks sparked by mounting speculation the Federal Reserve could reduce its monetary stimulus. Some analysts said any pullback in the dollar should be limited given the U.S. economy is in a better footing than its major counterparts.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index eased 0.6 percent to 83.601, pulling away from a three-year high of 84.498 set on May 23.

Some traders also cited a large sell order that has forced many in the market to exit long-dollar positions.

"Someone started the ball rolling with a large dollar sell order across the board and then just triggered stops in dollar/yen, euro/dollar, the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar. We had many stops on our board which flew through," a London-based trader said.

Recent positioning data showed forex speculators had increased long-dollar positions to the highest since at least June 2008 in the week to May 21 and increased short-yen positions. This allowed the potential for a reversal as investors take profits on those bets.

Volatility in equity markets in recent days has caused the yen to recover from a 4-1/2-year low of 103.73 yen per dollar hit last week.

"There is still scope for dollar/yen to continue lower and we could see a dip below the 100-yen level over the next few weeks," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.9634, recovering from a 19-month low of $0.9526 hit earlier in the global session.

Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.2944, extending gains after stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the break above $1.2910, traders said. Further gains would see it target last week's peak of $1.2998.

Adding to gains in the euro was a bigger-than-expected rise in German inflation, although the currency's gains could be temporary as the data may not be enough to reduce the likelihood of further monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

The OECD called on Wednesday for the ECB to take more action to lift the euro zone out of recession.