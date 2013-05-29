FOREX-U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact

* Dollar falls more than 1 percent vs yen, Swiss franc
* U.S. Treasury yields ease from 13-month highs
* Dollar decline a mere pullback from higher trend - analyst
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 29 The dollar retreated across the
board on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from more than
one-year highs, although most investors are convinced the
greenback's upward trend is intact.
The U.S. currency's losses were most pronounced against the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, with declines of more than 1
percent.
U.S. bond yields, meanwhile, retreated from the 13-month
peak touched overnight as investors awaited further signs of
whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the Federal
Reserve to pull back on its monthly bond purchases.
"Dollar weakness is again being caused by the backing up in
Treasury yields and the cutting of positions across the board,"
said Steven Englander, global head of currency strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
Recent positioning data showed forex speculators had
increased long dollar positions to the highest since at least
June 2008 in the week to May 21 and increased short yen
positions, according to Reuters data. This allowed the potential
for a reversal as investors take profits on those bets.
"The dynamics are likely to be that the dollar is stable or
falling moderately on position-cutting because long dollars is
the biggest FX position out there. But once asset markets
stabilize, the dollar is likely to rebound sharply," Englander
said.
The dollar lost 1.3 percent against the yen to trade at
101.08 yen, having hit a session low of 100.71, according
to Reuters data, not far from a two-week low of 100.68 yen set
on Friday. Support lies around last week's low of 100.68 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar slid 1.5 percent to
0.9619 franc.
The dollar has reversed some of the sharp gains it made in
recent weeks after increased speculation the Federal Reserve
could reduce its monetary stimulus. Some analysts said any
pullback in the dollar should be limited given the U.S. economy
is on a better footing than its major counterparts.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index
eased 0.6 percent to 83.606, pulling away from a three-year high
of 84.498 set on May 23.
Some traders also cited a large sell order that has forced
many in the market to exit long-dollar positions.
On the charts, Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at
United-ICAP in New York, believes Wednesday's dollar sell-off
was just a pullback in a major upward trend.
"We are moving into levels on the dollar index not seen
since 2010. So this a mammoth bottoming pattern that's being
carved out," said Zimmerman.
"If the dollar index breaks the 86-level, that looks to me
that it's headed to 92 and that would be pretty huge, that would
be the highest level seen in many, many years."
The last time the dollar index hit 92 was in 2005, according
to Reuters data.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent to
US$0.9646, recovering from a 19-month low of US$0.9526 hit
earlier in the global session.
Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.2940,
extending gains after stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the
break above $1.2910, traders said. Further gains would see it
target last week's peak of $1.2998.
Adding to gains in the euro was a bigger-than-expected rise
in German inflation, although the currency's gains could be
temporary as the data may not be enough to reduce the likelihood
of further monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
The OECD called on Wednesday for the ECB to take more action
to lift the euro zone out of recession.