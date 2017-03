NEW YORK, June 12 (The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell to its lowest level since Feb. 20 on Wednesday, largely due to losses against the yen and the euro.

The index fell as low as 80.857 and last traded at 80.934, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The dollar traded at 95.84 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. The euro traded at $1.3334, up 0.2 percent on he day, according to Reuters data.