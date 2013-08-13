FOREX-Dollar gains vs euro and yen on U.S. retail sales data

* U.S. retail sales rise at fastest pace in seven months
* Treasury yields rise, helping spur buying of dollars
* Yen down on Nikkei report on corporate tax cut
NEW YORK, Aug 13 The dollar rallied to a
one-week high against both the euro and yen on Tuesday after
retail sales, a key gauge of U.S. consumer spending, rose at the
fastest pace in seven months, strengthening expectations the
Federal Reserve will wind down its stimulus.
Retail sales excluding cars, gasoline and building materials
rose 0.5 percent last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
It was the biggest gain since December and suggests the U.S.
economy could be regaining steam after tax hikes and federal
budget cuts dragged on growth in the first half of the year.
Robust economic data will encourage the U.S. central bank to
trim its estimated $85 billion in monthly bond-buying, perhaps
as early as September. The expectation of reduced bond purchases
has led to a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and subsequent increase
in yields.
"It is a heavy fixed-income move and dollar/yen is probably
the most sensitive currency pair to interest rate
differentials," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas G10
currency strategy at Citigroup in New York.
The slowing of the quantitative easing mechanism would
accentuate the difference between higher U.S. yields on
investment versus the near zero interest rate policy and
aggressively loose policy being put to work by the Bank of
Japan.
The yen posted its biggest percentage loss against both the
dollar and euro in two weeks after a newspaper report indicated
Japan's government may cut corporate taxes.
In late New York trade, the dollar traded up 1.34 percent at
98.19 yen. Only last week the dollar was at a seven-week
low against the yen.
An early euro rally, fueled by a stronger-than-expected ZEW
sentiment survey in Germany that gave hope a euro zone recovery
is picking up pace, fizzled as the dollar's data-induced rally
picked up steam in the thin summer trading volumes..
"For the next five and a half weeks, every U.S. statistic
will be measured by its impact on the Sept. 18th decision," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
"By that standard, today's number should keep the Fed on
track to curtail quantitative easing purchases in September," he
added. The Fed's next policy meeting will be on Sept. 17-18.
The euro was last down 0.25 percent at $1.3265 with the
session low at $1.3232. The euro hit a session high at
$1.3316 after the German data was released.
Against the yen, the euro last traded up 1.07 percent at
130.24 yen.
The ZEW investor sentiment index, which showed economic
conditions improved in August from July, follows last week's
data on German industrial output in June, which surged to its
fastest pace in nearly two years.
"The euro is reacting to stronger-than-expected data, but we
are not expecting it to go much higher until the central bank is
prepared to change its policy stance," Geoffrey Yu, a UBS
currency strategist in London, said after the report.
The European Central Bank has pledged to keep policy
accommodative and is even prepared to lower interest rates to
support an economic recovery. That contrasts sharply with the
signals from the Fed.
The euro zone currency has also drawn support from signs of
stabilization in the bloc's economy in recent weeks with yield
differentials between U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds narrowing to 90 basis points from a near
seven-year high on Aug. 1 of over 103 basis points.
Euro zone gross domestic product data due on Wednesday is
expected to show the region emerged from recession in the second
quarter.
The yen was weak across the board after business daily
Nikkei reported that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential
economic drag of a planned hike in sales tax.
Investors who have been betting Abe will succeed in pulling
Japan out of deflation have been hoping for more steps to boost
the economy on top of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies.
"There have been concerns that Abe may make changes to the
planned tax hike, back-pedaling on reforms. But if you believe
today's media report, Abe is heading (in the) right direction,"
said Yunosuke Ikedam, a senior FX strategist at Nomura in
London.
The tax cut report boosted Japan's Nikkei share average
and provided further support for dollar/yen, which has
had a strong correlation with Japanese equities in recent
months.