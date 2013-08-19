版本:
FOREX-Euro rises on Bundesbank report; Fed minutes in focus

* Bundesbank comments help euro
    * U.S. Treasury yields help dollar contain losses vs euro
    * Fed minutes on Wednesday to shed light on U.S. tapering
plans
    * RBA minutes in focus

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 19 The euro rose to a two-week
high against the yen and edged higher versus the dollar on
Monday, boosted by comments from the Bundesbank which suggested
the European Central Bank's low interest rate pledge last month
was not set in stone.
    In its August monthly report, the Bundesbank said the ECB's
forward guidance on low interest rates was "not an unconditional
commitment". The comment raised expectations the ECB's next move
on rates would depend on the medium-term outlook for inflation. 
   
    The ECB in July committed to keep interest rates at record
lows for an "extended period". 
    The Bundesbank's statement pushed the euro to the day's
highs against the dollar at $1.3374.
    The German central bank was also optimistic about Germany's
growth. The country's expansion in the second quarter - when it
grew at its fastest pace in more than a year - likely returned
the economy to a more normal growth path, the Bundesbank said.
 
    The euro's gains, however, were limited by the rise in U.S.
10-year Treasury yields on Monday, which advanced to 2.90
percent, their highest in two years. Investors
looked ahead to Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve's
minutes of the July meeting, which could strengthen the view
that the Fed could soon taper its bond-buying program.
    "We've seen the Bundesbank comments support the euro earlier
in London, although it has come off since this morning due to
the back-up in Treasury yields," said Brian Kim, currency
strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
    In late afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.1 percent to
$1.3338, within sight of the $1.3400 level it touched on
Aug. 8, the highest since June 19, according to Reuters data.
    Against the yen, the euro rose 0.2 percent to 130.11 yen
. It hit a peak of 131.03 yen, the euro's highest since
Aug. 5.
    Andres Bergero, vice president and chief corporate trader at
Bank of the West in San Ramon, California, said the Bundesbank
is known to be hawkish when compared to other central banks in
the euro zone. He noted that the euro rallied "possibly because
of a change of perception of the Bundesbank's stance."
    Inflation in the euro zone was last reported at 1.6 percent
in June, well below the ECB's 2 percent inflation target and
above the ECB's forecast of 1.4 percent in 2013. 
    Bergero said the euro's mid-June high of $1.3414 may provide
resistance for the single euro zone currency, and support is
seen at around $1.3180.
    Investors have also started to focus on the Fed's minutes
from its July 30-31 meeting, to be published on Wednesday. The
minutes could fuel expectations the Fed will start reducing its
$85-billion per month bond purchase program. Such a move could
further boost U.S. Treasury yields, enhancing the attractiveness
of dollar-denominated assets.
    The dollar index was little changed on Monday, at
81.245, still above a low of 80.868 plumbed on Aug. 8.
    Expectations of a scaling back of Fed stimulus have driven
U.S. benchmark yields to two-year highs. The impact on the
dollar has been offset by the improving euro zone and UK
economies, which have underpinned the euro and sterling.
    Analysts said euro zone manufacturing and services activity
data due on Thursday could help the euro. 
    The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed that currency speculators were bullish on the
euro for a second straight week which ended on Aug. 13. 
    Against the yen, the dollar was slightly higher at 
97.59 yen. Chartists said if the dollar breaks above the Aug. 15
peak of 98.64 yen, it could retest the August high of 99.94 yen.
    While U.S Treasury yields have risen more than 10 basis
points from last Friday's low to Monday's high, Japanese
government bond (JGB) yields have inched up by only
around 2.0 basis points.
    As a result, the U.S.-Japan bond spread "continues to widen
in favor of dollar/yen upside," strategists at UBS said.
    On Tuesday, investors will focus on the minutes of the 
Reserve Bank of Australia's Aug. 6 meeting at which officials
cut rates to new lows. What the minutes suggest about the
duration of the RBA's easing policy should be a key driver for
the Australian dollar this week.
    "The RBA minutes may highlight a greater willingness to
further embark on the easing cycle and the central bank head
make further attempt to talk down the Australian dollar in an
effort to balance the risks surrounding the region."
    The Aussie dollar ended the day down 0.8 percent against the
greenback at US$0.9108. It has fallen 12.33 percent
versus the U.S. dollar so far this year.

