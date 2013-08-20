FOREX-Dollar slides vs euro, yen on uncertainty about Fed tapering

* Euro climbs to highest level vs dollar since mid-February
* Yen firm as stocks drop, emerging currencies sell off
* Near term focus on Fed minutes due Wednesday
* India's rupee hits record low vs U.S. dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The dollar fell on Tuesday,
hitting a six-month low against the euro and a two-month trough
against the Swiss franc, as U.S. Treasury yields retreated and
the timing of the Federal Reserve's reduction in its stimulus
efforts remained uncertain.
Yields on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note
dropped after hitting two-year highs the previous
session in anticipation of an eventual tapering of the Fed's
bond-buying program. Lower U.S. yields diminish the
attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets.
Conflicting views from Fed officials and mixed U.S. economic
data have muddied the outlook for a tapering of the Fed's
stimulus program, viewed as generally positive for the dollar.
The release of the minutes of the Fed's July meeting on
Wednesday could provide clues to whether the central bank will
pare back those purchases in September.
The U.S. currency fell on Tuesday against the yen and Swiss
franc, with investors seeking out safe-haven currencies as
global shares retreated and emerging market currencies saw
another wave of selling. The dollar slid to a two-month low
against the franc and a one-week trough against the yen.
"Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the timing and
extent of the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit from its quantitative
easing program, we are seeing continuing evidence of safe-haven
plays in the FX markets," said Samarjit Shankar, director of
market strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
"Most notably ... our iFlow FX indicators confirm the
Japanese yen remains buoyed as market participants unwind
riskier bets," he said.
The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. dollar's value
against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to
80.928. It earlier hit a two-month low of 80.754.
In thin trade, the euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3417
as the yield premium that 10-year U.S. Treasury notes offer over
German Bunds narrowed. The euro had reached a
session peak of $1.3452, according to Reuters data, its highest
since Feb. 14.
Mankash Jain, head of FX and investment management at Solo
Capital, a London-based hedge fund, said volumes are nearly 50
percent lower than in April, so price moves can get exaggerated.
"To us, any dip in the dollar offers a buying opportunity,
especially against the yen, the Swiss franc, the euro and the
pound," Jain said.
Many investors believe the Fed remains likely to be the
first among major central banks to unwind its liquidity program,
which combined with an improving U.S. economy and rising risk
aversion, should favor the dollar.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 97.28 yen. Weakness in
global stocks along with a selloff in emerging market currencies
on fears of a Fed move next month have supported the Japanese
currency. It earlier fell to 96.88, a one-week low.
The dollar also slid 0.7 percent to 0.9178 Swiss franc
, hitting a trough of 0.9145, its weakest level since
mid-June.
Subdued risk appetite hurt higher-yielding, growth-linked
currencies. The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to US$0.9086
.
The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, slid 1.1 percent to
US$0.7980 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
announced home lending restrictions and said the currency was
overvalued.
Emerging market currencies also tumbled on jitters about the
future of U.S. stimulus. Investors fear an end to cheap money
and an improvement in the performance of advanced economies will
reverse a flow of much-needed capital away from emerging
markets.
India's rupee fell to a record low, forcing the
central bank to intervene in the market while the Indonesian
rupiah hit fresh four-year lows.