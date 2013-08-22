FOREX-Dollar cheered by Fed minutes, tracks higher U.S. yields

* Dollar rises as U.S. yields touch fresh two-year highs
* Fed minutes keep September tapering bets alive
* US jobless claims rise, but labor market trend improving
* EZ PMIs buoy euro vs currencies other than dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The dollar rose for a second
straight session on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasury
yields, as the Federal Reserve's minutes of its July meeting
cemented market expectations that the central bank will reduce
its bond-buying program in September.
The greenback, however, trimmed gains after data showed U.S.
initial jobless claims rose in the latest week, although they
did stay close to a six-year low. The report, however, did not
change the market's view for a tapering of the Fed's monetary
stimulus next month.
"The Fed tapering theme continues. Yesterday's Fed minutes
reinforced expectations that the Fed will taper its quantitative
easing program in September and today's jobless claims didn't
really change that," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
"The jobless claims rose but they were not really that far
off from the consensus forecast."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits climbed
13,000 to 336,000, just above the level expected by economists
in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.
Despite the increase, the four-week moving average for new
claims, which gives a better reading on labor market trends
because it smoothes out volatility, fell to its lowest level
since November 2007.
In early New York trading, the dollar was up 0.4
percent against a basket of currencies at 81.514, after breaking
through initial resistance at 81.604, its 200-day moving
average. It hit an intra-day high of 81.719 which was a one-week
peak.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh
two-year high of 2.936 percent on Thursday. Such a rise in
yields can increase the attractiveness of dollar-denominated
assets.
The dollar hit a more than two-week high against the yen at
98.80 yen, breaking past the Aug. 15 peak of 98.66 yen,
which was acting as initial resistance. It was last at 98.40
yen, up 0.8 percent.
The spread between U.S. ten-year Treasury yields and
equivalent Japanese (JGB) yields stood at highs last
seen in April 2011, favouring the dollar over the yen.
Against the buoyant U.S. dollar, the euro slipped 0.1
percent to $1.3342 on reported selling by real money accounts.
Chartists said support was at $1.3243, the May 1 high.
The euro had earlier pared losses against the dollar and
gained broadly against other currencies after preliminary
Purchasing Managers' Index data showed business activity across
the euro zone picked up more than expected this month, led by
Germany.
But analysts remain bearish on the euro versus the dollar,
given the interest rate differentials between the European
Central Bank and the Fed.
"The ECB is still very vague about its forward guidance,
just saying they are going to keep rates low for an extended
period, whereas the Fed is quite clear about its tapering," said
Antje Praefcke, senior currency strategist at Commerzbank,
adding that her bank was bearish on the euro and expects it to
end the year at $1.27.
Although the euro struggled against the dollar, the PMI
figures were supportive of the single euro zone currency against
the yen, rising 0.6 percent to 131.26 yen.
The euro also gained against sterling, up 0.3 percent at
85.50 pence and hit a near three-year high versus
the Norwegian crown at 8.1375 crowns. It was last
8.1237 crowns, up 0.1 percent.