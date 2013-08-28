FOREX -Dollar bounces as Syria concerns fuel safety bid

* Dollar recovers against yen amid Syria tensions
* Dollar to likely take on dominant safe-haven role
* Yen falls as BoJ's Iwata says bank will continue QE
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 28 The dollar rebounded against
the yen and climbed versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday as
investors sought the greenback's safety given the risk of
Western military action in Syria.
Investors, having bought the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday
on Syria-related concerns, also locked in steep gains in those
currencies. The dollar, yen, and Swiss franc are considered safe
havens in times of economic stress and geopolitical turmoil.
The United States and its allies appear to be gearing up for
a military strike against Syria, perhaps within days, as
punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks blamed on
President Bashar al-Assad's government.
"The dollar's rally is clearly related to Syria," said David
Starkey, senior market analyst, at Cambridge Mercantile Group in
Toronto. "Investors realize that the dollar is still the safest
currency to be in right now. Also momentum is indicating that
it's time for the dollar to pick up a little ground."
In early morning trading, the dollar was up 0.5
percent at 97.50 yen, recovering from an intra-day trough of
96.83 that matched the lowest level two weeks ago, according to
Reuters data.
The yen had slipped earlier after Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata said the bank will continue its
quantitative easing until inflation stabilises at 2 percent.
On Tuesday, the dollar had tumbled about 1.5 percent, its
biggest one-day drop versus the Japanese currency since June 11.
Reported options expiries at 97.00 yen and 97.70 yen could keep
the pair close to those levels.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
said a move above 98.15 yen would be a bullish signal for the
dollar, while analysts said that any further dips in the pair
would be limited and that the dollar may settle into a range of
roughly 96 yen to 99 yen.
The dollar was also up 0.2 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9185 franc and against a basket of currencies, the
greenback was up 0.1 percent at 81.285.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 130.25 yen
. Against the dollar, the single currency was down 0.2
percent at $1.3366.
Analysts at Citi said the euro could struggle if the U.S.
Federal Reserve trimmed its stimulus which would tighten global
monetary conditions, raise peripheral funding costs, and hurt
the bloc's nascent recovery.
"Uncertainty about the political outlook in Italy could pick
up as well in coming weeks... renewed pick up in peripheral and
growth risks could make case for more ECB easing before long,"
said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.
Financial markets remained wary about the prospects of fresh
political instability in Italy.
With investors avoiding risk, growth-linked currencies
struggled. The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent
at US$0.8920 and the New Zealand dollar was down 0.5
percent at US$0.7754.