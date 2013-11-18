FOREX-Dollar falls as China reforms bolster risk, US stocks fizzle

* Funding currencies drop as global stocks push higher
* Activist investor Carl Icahn says cautious on the stock
market
* Fed Dudley said not seen enough economic momentum
* Focus on U.S. retail sales data
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The dollar dropped against the
yen and euro on Monday after China announced its most sweeping
economic and social reforms in nearly three decades, lifting
investors' appetite for higher-yielding currencies.
Increased demand for riskier assets had earlier pushed the
dollar down to its lowest against the euro since Nov. 6 while
global equity markets climbed on China's plans.
China shares posted their biggest gain in more than
two months on Monday, while global shares hit
their highest levels since the start of 2008.
Dollar losses versus the yen extended as a U.S. stock rally
fizzled. Activist investor Carl Icahn said he is "very cautious"
on the market, saying he could see a "big drop" because earnings
at many companies are fuelled more by low borrowing costs rather
than the strength of management.
The dollar was earlier buoyed by hopes the U.S. central bank
will curb its stimulus in the coming months.
Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the
policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on
Monday, adding more weight to the notion that the central bank
is getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset
purchases.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and one of the staunchest supporters of the Fed's
easy-money policies, cited labor market improvements and
stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter as signs of
optimism for the U.S. economic recovery.
"Dudley acknowledged recent improvement in the economy and
seemingly kept the door cracked to a stimulus taper sooner
rather than later," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C..
"The remarks by Dudley carry a bit more weight since he is
seen among the arch doves at the central bank who tend to favor
easy policies to boost the economy and strengthen the job
market," he said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against
a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.728
. The euro, which dominates the dollar index's
composition, last traded up 0.1 percent to $1.3508.
The euro received some support after data showed the euro
zone's trade surplus grew more than expected in September.
The dollar came off highs last week as the Federal Reserve's
chief-in-waiting, Janet Yellen, bolstered hopes the bank would
keep its $85-billion-a-month bond purchases intact this year.
Most investors now expect the Fed to start paring stimulus only
in March 2014, meaning there will be more dollars flushing
around.
The European Central Bank has also pledged to keep interest
rates near record lows and may yet take more action while the
Bank of Japan is also set to be aggressive in providing monetary
stimulus to reach its inflation goal. The BoJ will hold a
regular policy meeting this week and is expected to maintain its
ultra-loose policy.
Morgan Stanley's head of European currency strategy Ian
Stannard also pointed to reform plans for Japanese pension
funds, which could weaken the yen.
"The suggestions ... are that we could see some
diversification out of JGBs (government bonds) and into
higher-risk assets, and allocations overseas, which should put
pressure on the yen," he said.
Investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming U.S. data to
gauge the timing of any tapering of the Fed's bond buying.
A key piece on data, due on Wednesday, is October retail
sales. Data on Friday showed currency speculators added to more
favorable bets in the dollar and turned even more negative on
the yen in the week ended Nov. 12.
Against the yen, the dollar last traded down 0.3 percent at
99.94 yen, according to Reuters data.